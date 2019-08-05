Trump Suggests Media and ‘Fake News’ are to Blame for Mass Shootings

After a weekend in which 34 people died and more than 50 were injured in a series of mass shootings (one of which was committed by a white nationalist), Trump placed the blame for them on the media and “fake news.”

Tweeted Trump: “The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!”

Earlier, Trump tweeted: “We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying……..this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!

