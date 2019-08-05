Ohio GOP Lawmaker Blames Mass Shootings on ‘Drag Queen Advocates,’ ‘Homosexual Marriage,’ and Obama

Ohio State Rep. Candice Keller (R – District 53) blamed America’s mass shootings on a long list of things including gay marriage, drag queen advocates, and President Obama.

Wrote Keller on Facebook: “After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game. Why not place the blame where it belongs? The breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello, parents who defend misbehaving students): disrespect to law enforcement (thank you, Obama).”

Keller went on to add “hatred of our veterans’, the Dem Congress, anti-Semitic congresspeople, etc (read it below).