Ignoring His Own Rhetoric, Trump Condemns White Supremacy, Blames Shooting on Video Games: WATCH

Donald Trump on Monday addressed the mass shootings that took 34 lives over the weekend, blaming video games and mental illness.

Trump, who has spent weeks fomenting racism and hatred with his rhetoric, said it must be extinguished: “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul.”

Trump attacked the internet and blamed video games for the shooting: “The perils of the internet and social media cannot be ignored, and they will not be ignored. … We must stop the glorification of violence in our society. This includes the gruesome and grizzly video games that are now commonplace.”

Added Trump: “We must reform our mental health laws to better identify mentally disturbed individuals who may commit acts of violence and make sure those people not only get treatment, but when necessary, involuntary confinement. Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun.”

Trump also said “may God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo” even though the shooting happened in Dayton.