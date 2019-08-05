Coca-Cola Defends Ad Campaign Featuring Gay Couples After Lawmaker Calls for Boycott

A Coca-Cola campaign featuring gay couples has inspired calls for a boycott from conservative lawmakers in Hungary, but the brand is refusing to back down from its “Love is Love” message.

The Budapest Business Journal reports that Fidesz MP István Boldog, who earlier this year called for a ban of the Budapest Pride Parade, is spearheading a petition and boycott against the brand for the posters, calling for their removal.

The posters are part of a “Love Revolution” campaign centered around Budapest’s Sziget music festival, which takes place this week.

Said Coca-Cola in a statement: “The three different posters feature both hetero- and homosexual couples drinking Coca-Cola. With this we really want to convey a message: our belief that everyone has the right to affection and love; that the feeling of love is the same (#loveislove). Many advertisements – not just Coca-Colaʼs – divide peopleʼs opinions: some like them, some do not. Of course we respect the opinions of others that differ from our own. We believe that we are all equal, irrespective of our nationality, religion, gender, age, ethnic background, spoken language, hobbies and opinions. We believe that both hetero- and homosexuals have the right to love the person who is best for them.”