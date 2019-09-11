Pet Shop Boys Go to ‘Dreamland’ with Years & Years on New Single: LISTEN

Pet Shop Boys released their brand new single, “Dreamland”, a collaboration with Years & Years. The track was written by Chris Lowe and Neil Tennant with Olly Alexander who duets with Neil Tennant on the track. “Dreamland” was produced by Stuart Price and the first track off a forthcoming studio album which is the third in a trilogy produced by Price that includes Super and Electric.

The PSB also announced seven UK shows to open their first-ever greatest hits tour – Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live – in May/June 2020. The tour begins on May 28th at London’s O2 arena, ending at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Saturday June 6th.