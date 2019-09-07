Fashion Designer and ‘Project Runway’ Star Chris March Dies at 56

Fashion Designer Chris March, who rose to fame as a contestant on Project Runway Season 4, has died at the age of 56.

Me and my buddy @TimGunn at yesterday’s Cooper Hewitt Teen Design Fair…what fun!!! pic.twitter.com/Mv9lQApUsB — Chris March (@ChrisMarchLOL) October 16, 2013

TMZ reports: “Sources close to Chris’ family tell TMZ … he died Thursday afternoon at 1:45 PM from a heart attack. We’re told Chris had been in and out of the hospital for the last year, but the heart attack came as a surprise to doctors and relatives. Despite his medical battles — related to a nasty fall he suffered 2 years ago — we’re told Chris was still designing dresses until the end.”

Bravo’s Andy Cohen remembered March on Instagram: “This is how I’m going to remember Chris March, dressed as Lisa Vanderpump as I wear a Giggy costume he made for one of our first Halloween specials. Chris was a finalist on Season 4 of Project Runway. He designed for everyone from Beyoncé, Gaga, Madonna, Meryl, Prince and many legendary downtown drag queens (And Sonja Morgan!). He had a big booming laugh; he was a joy and delight. #RIP“