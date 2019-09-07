Towleroad Gay News

Orlando Bloom Says He’s Not as Endowed as Photos Would Lead People to Believe

Orlando Bloom spoke to Howard Stern this week about a wide variety of lowbrow topics, one of which was the infamous 2016 paparazzi photos (wk-unfriendly) which showed Bloom full-frontal on a paddleboard with Katy Perry. Bloom said impressions about his size were a bit off.

Bloom told Howard Stern, according to The Sun: “It is really not that big. Things are expanded on cameras with a big optical lens. It is an optical illusion. The publicist called to say, ‘That is not the worst of it. First of all there were pictures with a block over it’. And you make some jokes like, ‘Have you got a black box big enough to cover it’. And then suddenly you realize that somebody is going to uncover the black box because they’re going to get paid enough money.”

