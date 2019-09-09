Gay Couple Sent Anonymous Letter Telling Them the ‘Consensus of the Village’ is That They Should Take Their Wedding Elsewhere

Callum Hodge and Ashley Jenkins, a gay couple in the UK who married over the summer, were sent an anonymous letter four months ahead of their nuptials telling them it was the “consensus of the village” that they take their wedding elsewhere. The wedding was set to take place on the family’s private land.

Said the letter, according to The Mirror, which broke news of it this week: “Callum should be ashamed of himself for putting his grandparents through this. He won’t go to heaven. You need to lead him down a new path in life. The wedding should take place far, far away from the village. This is the consensus of the village.”

The letter was received by Janie, the mother of one of the men, who decided to hide it from the couple and go ahead with the wedding. She reported it to the police the day she received it, according to The Mirror, and it is being investigated as a hate crime: “I was so worried something would happen on the wedding day, like a protest or something. This person tried to ruin our day and it is so hateful.”

Janie said “the village” reassured them that they were not in consensus: “It is just some bigoted individual. We have had so much support from so many people in the village. People have come to the house to say it had nothing to do with them.”

The police released a statement: “”We have been advised of a letter which we were treating as a potential hate mail. The matter has been filed pending any further information or evidence. Anyone able to help is asked to contact us, quoting reference 5219059204.”

Photos: Callum Hodge / Facebook