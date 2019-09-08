Uber Driver Kicks Couple Out of Car Because They’re Gay: WATCH

An Uber driver in Camden County, New Jersey kicked a gay couple out of her after one woman kissed the other on the cheek in the back seat. The incident was captured on a cell phone.

NJ.com reports: “Kristin Michele and Jenn Mangan were in an Uber on their way to a Zac Brown Band concert in Camden on Friday night when Michele leaned over and gave Mangan a kiss on the cheek, they said. The driver then immediately told the women to get out of the car, Michele said.”

Said Michele: “I said ‘I don’t understand.’ She said ‘I can’t ride with that. You kissed her.’ She said ‘I won’t have that.'”

The driver threatened to call the police but never did. Michele and Mangan walked about half a mile to their home and took a train to the concert.

Uber has not commented on the incident.