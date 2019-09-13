Gay Instagram ‘Influencer’ Laughs at Being ‘Butt of the Joke’ After Hemorrhoid Cream Ad Goes Viral

Instagram “influencers” will shill for just about anything these days, but it’s rare to see a post endorsing hemorrhoid cream. But, well, here it is.

Wrote Kyle Boen: “There’s nothing I love more than exploring the great outdoors on a good hike. It’s something I’ve always done since I can remember and always will. Sometimes I’ve had friends who couldn’t go on hikes with me because of hemorrhoid discomfort and it was a real bummer. You also may love the outdoors but find it difficult to venture out for this same reason. Have no fear because Preparation H now comes in an easy to carry totable size. Yep! Preparation H Totables are small enough to tuck away in your pack for easy access and quick relief. Don’t let hemorrhoid discomfort get in the way of your next big adventure. Now get out there and explore your world.”

The post went viral after Twitter user Tyler Varvel brought it to the world’s attention.

Influencer? Yea, but at what cost? pic.twitter.com/RhdvuW3R4Y — Shania Twain (@GUTTER_SPICE) September 4, 2019

For the the record I’m just as much if not more desperate for clout as this guy. I’ll go on Instagram live and apply preparation H on myself and a friend for coin. — Shania Twain (@GUTTER_SPICE) September 5, 2019

sorry bro I really wanna hike with you – it’s just this damned HEMORRHOID — roni🌹 (@roni_174) September 4, 2019

Does his shirt say Fart Wolf? — dsooza (@ds00za) September 5, 2019

the hemorrhoid hero we deserve. send tweet. — micah (@mbbnc) September 4, 2019

Honestly, shame on the brand manager who thought “this is a product we need an influencer on” and then called up their agency to demand they find a beefy thirst trap. — Brady Steeper (@bsteeper) September 4, 2019

My boyfriend died of a hemorrhoid related injury whilst hiking. His last wish was to reach 10k followers.. — Nut Bustington (@HamSales) September 5, 2019

And now it’s a thing 🤭 pic.twitter.com/lYVtGFA1N2 — Shania Twain (@GUTTER_SPICE) September 4, 2019

Boen took the mockery in stride, in a follow-up post:

Wrote Boen: “What a day yesterday. I must say I’ve never been the “Butt” of a joke of this magnitude before. Haha! That being said. Here’s a few things I’ve learned about social media and Prep H gate: 1) As an influencer, I put myself out there for the world to see so I have to be open to criticism no matter what form. Cam & I were on the couch last night scrolling dying laughing at some of the comments on twitter and IG. 2) I am a man of positivity and respect and the things I promote (yes! I do “sponsored” posts sometimes. I never hide that fact) are things or messages that I feel passionate about and want to share no matter how taboo the subject because I believe in body positivity and leading a healthy lifestyle. 3) NEVER wear shirts with words that can be changed into something else. Haha! You guys!! “Fart Wolf?”😂😂😂. I may be selling shirts. Stay tuned! 3) You can’t be afraid to put yourself out there and share your truth no matter what. If there is something you are passionate about or there is a message you want to share with others by all means do it. Don’t be afraid of what others will say because at the end of the day, if what you’re bringing to the table can help someone in any way, then you’re doing good work. I will say I had quite a few people commend me for being so brave and sharing what I did and that I helped them in some way and that is all that matters to me. All I want to do on my social media platform is inspire and uplift others and help them in anyway I can. That’s what’s most important. Again, anything that I promote from a brand or company is promoted because I truly believe in the product or message that is being sent. Lastly, I hope that from this we can all learn to stop being so quick to break others down, rather, build them up and cheer them on. Love outweighs hate – let’s keep that message clear. Love you all!”