Chairman of Trump Re-election Campaign in Nevada is First GOP Congressman to Support Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV), the chairman of Trump’s Nevada re-election campaign, is the first GOP congressman to support the House impeachment inquiry.

The NYT reports: ‘He said it made sense for Congress to investigate a whistle-blower’s complaint, made public on Thursday, that Mr. Trump used a July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president to advance his personal interests, including asking him to look into unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his younger son. Mr. Amodei discussed the impeachment inquiry process during a conference call on Friday with members of the news media from his home state, and in a follow-up statement issued by his office.’

Said Amodei: “Let’s put it through the process and see what happens. I’m a big fan of oversight, so let’s let the committees get to work and see where it goes. Using government agencies to, if it’s proven, to put your finger on the scale of an election, I don’t think that’s right. If it turns out that it’s something along those lines, then there’s a problem.”

Amodei later released a statement clarifying his position, saying he is withholding judgment on whether Trump has crossed a line.