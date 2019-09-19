Mark Ronson Comes Out as Sapiosexual: WATCH

Producer/recording artist Mark Ronson came out as sapiosexual in a segment on Good Morning Britain on Thursday while doing promotion for his album Late Night Feelings.

British journalist Nichi Hodgson had been discussing the definition in a segment on the show, and prompted Ronson to make his identification known.

Said Hodgson: “The definition means intelligence first then attraction. I date men and women and identify as bisexual, and I realized the thing that linked all people that I have dated has been their brains. We know a certain percentage of the population is sapiosexual. It’s always existed, we just didn’t have a word for it.”

Ronson told the hosts that he, too, prioritizes intelligence: “Yeah, I didn’t know that there was a word for it. We were all arguing backstage in the dressing room with a couple of your producers. And yes, I feel like I identify as sapiosexual.”