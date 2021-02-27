Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Recovered by Woman Who Appears ‘Uninvolved and Unassociated’ with Armed Robbery

Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs Koji and Gustav were brought in to a police station on Friday night after an armed robbery that hospitalized the singer’s dog walker Ryan Fischer, who suffered gunshots to his chest.

TMZ reports: “Law enforcement sources tell TMZ a woman turned the dogs in Friday night to an LAPD station. We’re told the dogs were unharmed and have been reunited with Gaga’s team. Our sources say the woman appears to be a good samaritan and claims she found the dogs and brought them in. The LAPD is continuing to investigate, and the shooters are still on the loose. Sources close to Gaga tell us she cried “tears of joy” when she got the news. It’s currently unclear if and when the woman will be rewarded the $500,000.”

The AP adds: “The woman who dropped off the dogs appears to be ‘uninvolved and unassociated’ with Wednesday night’s attack, [Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division] said. … Her identity and the location where the dogs were found won’t be disclosed for her safety and because of the ongoing investigation, the LAPD said.”

In an Instagram post on Friday, Gaga pleaded for the return of the pups, and wrote, “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

The LAPD also released descriptions of the assailants: “Suspect-1 is described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun. Suspect-2 is further described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, wearing dark clothing.”