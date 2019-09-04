Trump Displays Doctored Hurricane Chart in Oval Office Update on Dorian: WATCH

Donald Trump displayed a NOAA chart that appeared to have been doctored with a Sharpie in an Oval Office update on Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday. The chart contained an extra black line stretching to the west of Dorian’s forecast path, a move some suggest was meant to cover for an incorrect prediction he had made that the storm would hit Alabama.

Can't let this go unnoticed. @realDonaldTrump displayed a doctored version of the @NHC_Atlantic forecast for #Dorian.



The black extension past Florida did not exist; that's not how forecast cones are drawn. pic.twitter.com/GqHikOBYU6 September 4, 2019

Yep. Here's the official WH release on the Aug. 30 FEMA brief. You can see the same map – no sharpie. https://t.co/DWJ79k6PbD pic.twitter.com/1TdbUGS6xJ — Patrick White (@whitepatrick) September 4, 2019

Trump insisted three times on Sunday that Dorian would hit Alabama, even after it was refuted by the National Weather Service, CNN reported.

Alabama will not be impacted by Dorian in any way. https://t.co/QKq10l6SXA — James Spann (@spann) September 1, 2019

Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019

Some are accusing Trump of violating federal law by displaying a false weather report.

You guys just violated federal law https://t.co/NbpJX1OlCG — Jonathan M. Katz✍🏻 (@KatzOnEarth) September 4, 2019