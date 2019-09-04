Towleroad Gay News

Trump Displays Doctored Hurricane Chart in Oval Office Update on Dorian: WATCH

Donald Trump displayed a NOAA chart that appeared to have been doctored with a Sharpie in an Oval Office update on Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday. The chart contained an extra black line stretching to the west of Dorian’s forecast path, a move some suggest was meant to cover for an incorrect prediction he had made that the storm would hit Alabama.

Trump insisted three times on Sunday that Dorian would hit Alabama, even after it was refuted by the National Weather Service, CNN reported.

Some are accusing Trump of violating federal law by displaying a false weather report.

