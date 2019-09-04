Eric McCormack and Debra Messing Say Call to Expose Trump Donors Was ‘Misinterpreted’ After Sharp Rebuke from Whoopi Goldberg: WATCH

Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing took to social media to clarify calls to expose the names of Trump donors contributing to a California fundraiser, saying their intentions were “misinterpreted.”

Wrote McCormack on Instagram: “I want to be clear about my social media post from last week, which has been misinterpreted in a very upsetting way. I absolutely do not support blacklists or discrimination of any kind, as anyone who knows me would attest. I’d simply like to understand where Trump’s major donations are coming from, which is a matter of public record. I am holding myself responsible for making educated and informed decisions that I can morally and ethically stand by and to do that, transparency is essential.”

Messing retweeted McCormack’s message, adding, “My friend @eric_mccormack posted this today. It perfectly explains the intent behind each of our posts concerning the fundraiser. I am posting it here because, honestly, I couldn’t have said it better.”

My friend eric_mccormack posted this today. It perfectly explains the intent behind each of our posts concerning the fundraiser. I am posting it here because, honestly, I couldn’t have said it better. https://t.co/Jqe4l6ZeJj September 3, 2019

Messing got into a Twitter feud with Trump after calling for a list of donors to be published last week.

Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know. https://t.co/YV4UoxrPHI — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 31, 2019

I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me “Sir.” How times have changed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

McCormack echoed her requests.

Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx. https://t.co/7W3xPG3bI2 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 30, 2019

The calls to expose donors inspired a sharp rebuke from View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who said, “Listen, the last time people did this, people ended up killing themselves. This is not a good idea, OK? Your idea of who you don’t want to work with is your personal business. Do not encourage people to print out lists because the next list that comes out, your name will be on and then people will be coming after you. We had something called a blacklist and a lot of really good people were accused of stuff. Nobody cared whether it was true or not. They were accused. And they lost their right to work. You don’t have the right! In this country, people can vote for who they want to. That is one of the great rights of this country.”

Joy Behar also said she disagreed with the strategy.