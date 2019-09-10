Trump Talks About Extending His Term to 2026: WATCH

Donald Trump “joked” with reporters about extending his term to 2026 with FIFA President Gianni Infantino standing by his side.
Said Trump: “Gianni, we’re going to have to extend my second term because 2026 — I’m going to have to extend it for a couple of years. I don’t think any of you would have a problem with that.”
Trump "jokes" about extending his term to 2026 pic.twitter.com/QGnl5IjlY9— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2019
Trump also said on Monday he would not be willing to debate any of his three Republican 2020 challengers — former Rep. Joe Walsh, former Rep. Mark Sanford, or former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld. Four states have also canceled their Republican primaries.
“The three people are a total joke. They’re a joke. They’re a laughing stock. … The four states that canceled it don’t want to waste their money.”
Trump also not surprisingly echoed language he has used about immigrants to comment on those seeking refuge in the United States from the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas.