Trump Talks About Extending His Term to 2026: WATCH

Donald Trump “joked” with reporters about extending his term to 2026 with FIFA President Gianni Infantino standing by his side.

Said Trump: “Gianni, we’re going to have to extend my second term because 2026 — I’m going to have to extend it for a couple of years. I don’t think any of you would have a problem with that.”

Trump "jokes" about extending his term to 2026 pic.twitter.com/QGnl5IjlY9 September 9, 2019

Trump also said on Monday he would not be willing to debate any of his three Republican 2020 challengers — former Rep. Joe Walsh, former Rep. Mark Sanford, or former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld. Four states have also canceled their Republican primaries.

“The three people are a total joke. They’re a joke. They’re a laughing stock. … The four states that canceled it don’t want to waste their money.”

Trump dismisses three Republican challengers as 'the Three Stooges.' More here: https://t.co/MSI4nnmVzQ pic.twitter.com/lQDPFli53V — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 10, 2019

Trump also not surprisingly echoed language he has used about immigrants to comment on those seeking refuge in the United States from the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas.