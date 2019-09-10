Jon Ossoff Launches 2020 Challenge to GOP Senator David Perdue in Georgia: WATCH

Democrat Jon Ossoff, who narrowly lost to Karen Handel in a special election in June 2017 when he hoped to flip a House seat, has announced he’s challenging Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports: ‘The Democrat told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he would “raise a grassroots army unlike any this state has ever seen” by expanding the network of supporters who helped him raise roughly $30 million in a 2017 special election he narrowly lost.’

Ossoff made his announcement on social media Tuesday morning.