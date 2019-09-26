Trump Says Whistleblower’s ‘Spy’ Should Face Punishment Like ‘We Used to Do in the Old Days’

Donald Trump shocked staff from the United States Mission to the United Nations on Thursday when he suggested that the person who informed the whistleblower about the Ukraine call and subsequent cover-up should face the death penalty, the New York Times reports.

Said Trump to the staffers: “I want to know who’s the person who gave the whistle-blower the information because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

The NYT, in a separate piece, reported that the whistleblower is a member of the CIA “who was detailed to work at the White House at one point” but “has since returned to the C.I.A.” The report also said “he was an analyst by training and made clear he was steeped in details of American foreign policy toward Europe.”