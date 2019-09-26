Shaed, Todrick, Princess Beatrice, ‘Clue’, Aurelia Skipwith, Al Franken, Billy Porter, Drag Out The Vote: HOT LINKS

HIGH CRIMES. Clue remake in the works with Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds attached…
SKIP HER. Trump’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service pick has ties to groups opposed to protections for endangered species. “Aurelia Skipwith, who is already a top official at the interior department, formerly worked at the agrochemical giant Monsanto. New revelations show she also has ties to the Westlands Water District, a political powerhouse with a history of chafing against Endangered Species Act regulations that can interfere with farmers’ demands for water in California. Yet a Senate committee approved Skipwith’s nomination Wednesday in a party-line vote of 11-10.”
WE’VE ALL DONE IT. Nancy Pelosi left a draft of her impeachment speech on the plane: “At least she had organized it in her head.”
ON THE RADIO. Al Franken launches SiriusXM talker: ‘SiriusXM announced on Wednesday that the former United States senator from Minnesota will host a weekly program, “The Al Franken Show,” starting Saturday. He will also contribute to 2020 election coverage on the broadcaster’s left-wing political channel, SiriusXM Progress.”
UNDER MY WATCH. Saudi Arabia’s crown prince speaks out about killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi: “It happened under my watch. I get all the responsibility, because it happened under my watch,” he told PBS’ Martin Smith, according to a preview of a documentary, “The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia,” set to air on Oct. 1, ahead of the one-year anniversary of Khashoggi’s death.
JACQUES CHIRAC. Former French president is dead at 86. “Chirac served two terms as president, one as prime minister, and took France into the single European currency.”
POSE SEASON 3. Billy Porter will make his directorial debut.
ROYAL WEDDING. Princess Beatrice, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is engaged to her boyfriend, property entrepreneur Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course. These photographs were taken by @princesseugenie. The 2nd photo shows Princess Beatrice’s engagement ring, which was designed by Edo in collaboration with the British jewellery designer Shaun Leane. “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.” – Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.” – The Duke and Duchess of York. “We are truly delighted about Edoardo’s and Beatrice’s engagement. The family have known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.” – Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi
JFK HEIST. A $300,000 cash shipment has vanished from John F. Kennedy Airport:”Law enforcement officials said Port Authority police and the FBI are now investigating what happened to the missing money. Two officials said the cash shipment was part of a large delivery apparently made from an armored car company to the airport.”
DRAG OUT THE VOTE. New organization that works with drag performers to promote participation in democracy.
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Todrick “Fag”.
REMIX OF THE DAY. Shaed’s “Trampoline” featuring Zayn.
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Celine Dion “Imperfections”.
THIRSTY THURSDAY. Kleionne by Ayo Stephens.