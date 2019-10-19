Towleroad Gay News

Kellogg Put its Cereals ‘All Together’ to Celebrate LGBTQ Inclusivity and Fight Bullying, and Guess Whose Heads are Exploding

Kellogg this week put Raisin Bran, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini Wheats “all together” to make a statement about LGBTQ inclusivity and made a $50,000 donation to GLAAD to support its annual anti-bullying Spirit Day.

Wrote the company: “We all belong together. So for the first time in history, our famous mascots and cereals are offered exclusively together in the same box for All Together Cereal. It’s a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love. We believe that all people deserve an environment where they can be their best selves. That’s why Kellogg’s has joined forces as an official partner of GLAAD to celebrate Spirit Day, the largest most visible anti-bullying campaign in the world where millions wear purple to stand up against bullying, and to support a more accepting world for LGBTQ youth. Kellogg is donating $50,000 to GLAAD to support their anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work. Each limited edition box of All Together Cereal includes individual boxes: Raisin Bran, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini Wheats.”

Said Priscilla Koranteng, Vice President, Global Talent and Chief Diversity Officer: “At Kellogg, we are firmly committed to equity and inclusion in the workplace, marketplace and in the communities where we work and live. We have long been allies and supporters of LGBTQ employees, their families and the community. For more than 100 years, Kellogg has nourished families so they can flourish and thrive, and the company continues to welcome everyone to the table.”

Naturally, homophobic right-wing and bigot bot heads are exploding:

Others could not be happier:

