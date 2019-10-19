Kellogg Put its Cereals ‘All Together’ to Celebrate LGBTQ Inclusivity and Fight Bullying, and Guess Whose Heads are Exploding

Kellogg this week put Raisin Bran, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini Wheats “all together” to make a statement about LGBTQ inclusivity and made a $50,000 donation to GLAAD to support its annual anti-bullying Spirit Day.

At Kellogg Company, we're ALL TOGETHER taking a stand against bullying, and we're proud to support #SpiritDay. Get your limited edition box of ALL TOGETHER cereal at https://t.co/EB0eb3Z5Ob pic.twitter.com/DrsuHvG9KE — Kellogg Company (@KelloggCompany) October 17, 2019

Wrote the company: “We all belong together. So for the first time in history, our famous mascots and cereals are offered exclusively together in the same box for All Together Cereal. It’s a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love. We believe that all people deserve an environment where they can be their best selves. That’s why Kellogg’s has joined forces as an official partner of GLAAD to celebrate Spirit Day, the largest most visible anti-bullying campaign in the world where millions wear purple to stand up against bullying, and to support a more accepting world for LGBTQ youth. Kellogg is donating $50,000 to GLAAD to support their anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work. Each limited edition box of All Together Cereal includes individual boxes: Raisin Bran, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini Wheats.”

Said Priscilla Koranteng, Vice President, Global Talent and Chief Diversity Officer: “At Kellogg, we are firmly committed to equity and inclusion in the workplace, marketplace and in the communities where we work and live. We have long been allies and supporters of LGBTQ employees, their families and the community. For more than 100 years, Kellogg has nourished families so they can flourish and thrive, and the company continues to welcome everyone to the table.”

Naturally, homophobic right-wing and bigot bot heads are exploding:

So @KelloggsUS is taking a stand against bullying, by promoting a group that bully’s as much or more than anyone?? Idiotic!! Not a bigger group of force our lifestyle into your face and if you question it, than your a bigot group than the LBGTQ crowd!! — PROUD AMERICAN (@USA50Stars) October 18, 2019

Good thing I do not buy any of your products anymore they are poison to humanity just like God never created humanity to be homosexual but #OneManOneWoman — patrickmills (@patrickmills) October 19, 2019

My childhood breakfast is now a box of crap.. I dont dont care if you are LGBTQ stop trying to shove it down everyone's throat.. — MarshallV (@KivenScott) October 19, 2019

Sodomites will certainly be ALL TOGETHER in the afterlife… — StCasimir (@StCasimir1) October 17, 2019

👎I’m disappointed in our favorite cereal brand. We will be choosing a new one. My elementary kid’s cereal should not be a LGBT conversation starter. Done. — Amy Hood (@AmyHood8611) October 18, 2019

You, your cereals and all of those characters are officially canceled in my house! @postcereals and @GeneralMills from now on. You guys just screwed up my childhood! ✌🏾 — DTown (@DTownWBG) October 18, 2019

Others could not be happier:

To kno ur company has such a loving and accepting stance on social issues and life makes me super happy to buy any of ur products! Great job! I'm gonna go eat my cereal now! — Malú 🧚‍♀️🧜‍♀️🧞‍♀️💖🦄🏳️‍🌈 Ally of good (@AshleyMaluu) October 19, 2019

That's about the gayest thing I've ever seen and I like it. — John Henderson (@bike4betterlife) October 19, 2019

So proud of you Kellogg's! Standing up to bullying! And to those who practice bigotry, prejudice, hatred & simple ignorance. A perfect way to start in the home where such horrible traits are learned. Bravo @KelloggsUS !! — Jimmy Short (@JSAnnMargretFan) October 19, 2019