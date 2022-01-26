LGBTLinks: 125 German Catholic Church Employees Come Out in Protest; ASAP Bari Loves Gay Men… Not Men on DL; Abby Says Wait On Uhaul; HK Trans Rule; Pope Says Love Your Gay Kid

=Link RoundUp A few Editorial notes –NOTE: ASAP Bari pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges 2 years ago.



–DON’T SKIP links at bottom of page. Good, important posts about LGBTQ in Afghanistan under Taliban, France ending Conversion therapy, the Pope hitting the low bar of telling parents to love their gay kids, attacks on trans people by an Atlanta restaurant and the Catholics in Milwaukee.



–CATHOLIC HEAVY: Nodding to good intention, but superficial absurdity of 125 Germans voluntarily employed– even at senior levels — by an entity that has never hidden it’s hostility to them; in the business of spreading values and ethics that are specifically not able to be changed by humans and are considered not valid if changed. This is a group that hides its glacial-pace evolution over generations; claims a direct line to god; abuses and covers up child rape at the highest levels; uses tax-free status to hoard, influence and control politicians around the world; and is based on a set of stories that should have gone the way of Song of the South… you can make your own…

–Recipe for GERMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH (as adapted from the New York Times Recipe): German Catholic Church is an American classic … Milder than devil’s food church, this Catholic Church has layers that are subtle and sweet, Catholic-ey but not excessively so. They create a lovely, velvet-textured vehicle for the heaps of gooey, toasted coconut and pecan custard. For more Catholic appeal, rich ganache can be slathered on the sides. This not only adds another blissful layer of Catholic, but also neatens up the look and makes for a party-worthy presentation.

–Editor

ASAP Bari Says ‘F$%king Girls and Guys Was Never Cool’

Published by

XXL Mag

ASAP Bari's controversial statement he posted on social media has raised plenty of people's eyebrows. On Monday (Jan. 25), ASAP Bari hopped on his Instagram Story and decided to share his thoughts on Down Low men who put their female partners at risk for HIV infection by having sexual relations with other men. "I love gay ppl by the way I hate low key gay niggas who deal with females but on the low date guys," he wrote in one panel. "Stay True to urself and others." In the next panel, Bari reportedly wrote, "Y'all females better watch out from These low key gay niggas[.] Y'all better stop goin…

Dear Abby: Web browsing prompts feelings of inadequacy

Published by

NJ.com

DEAR ABBY: I'm a lesbian. My girlfriend and I have been together for a couple of months now. We fell in love quickly and we're getting ready to move in together. I'm really excited about it, but an "incident" happened recently while we were spending time together. We were watching TV, and I noticed she was on a website looking at women wearing bikinis. At first I thought, "Are you serious? Right in front of me?" So I looked over and asked her about it. She looked back at me and said, "What?" It made me feel incredibly insecure. I know she loves me, but she doesn't understand how hurt I was see…

Trans men lose legal bid to change gender on Hong Kong ID without undergoing full surgery

Published by

Hong Kong Free Press

The Hong Kong Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday that transgender people in the city cannot change the gender on their identity cards without undergoing full sex reassignment surgery (SRS). Chief Judge of the High Court Jeremy Poon, Vice President Susan Kwan, and Justice of Appeal Aarif Barma rejected the appeal filed by Q and Henry Edward Tse, who are transgender. Q and Tse filed a challenge against a High Court judgement handed down in February 2019, which affirmed the government's policy that a transgender person can only change the sex on their identity card if they undergo full SRS. While…

Roundup

“The initiative is calling for all LGBTIQ who work for the church to join up, and appealing to bishops to give its manifesto public support. It assails the church’s “discrimination” against same-sex relationships and argues the church should make clear “that LGBTIQ+ people, whether living alone or in a relationship, are blessed by God.” AP in National Catholic Reporter

Ex-Hasid Comes Out Trans; France Bans Conversion Therapy; Pope Says Support Gay Kids; GLAAD Reacts To That Nonbinary Sex Scene; Trans Woman Denied Service in Atlanta Restaurant; Scream Queer

And when you click through to the Catholic Reporter check out a few other good reads: