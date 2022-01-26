LGBTLinks: 125 German Catholic Church Employees Come Out in Protest; ASAP Bari Loves Gay Men… Not Men on DL; Abby Says Wait On Uhaul; HK Trans Rule; Pope Says Love Your Gay Kid

ASAP Bari Says ‘F$%king Girls and Guys Was Never Cool’
ASAP Bari's controversial statement he posted on social media has raised plenty of people's eyebrows. On Monday (Jan. 25), ASAP Bari hopped on his Instagram Story and decided to share his thoughts on Down Low men who put their female partners at risk for HIV infection by having sexual relations with other men. "I love gay ppl by the way I hate low key gay niggas who deal with females but on the low date guys," he wrote in one panel. "Stay True to urself and others." In the next panel, Bari reportedly wrote, "Y'all females better watch out from These low key gay niggas[.] Y'all better stop goin…
Dear Abby: Web browsing prompts feelings of inadequacy
DEAR ABBY: I'm a lesbian. My girlfriend and I have been together for a couple of months now. We fell in love quickly and we're getting ready to move in together. I'm really excited about it, but an "incident" happened recently while we were spending time together. We were watching TV, and I noticed she was on a website looking at women wearing bikinis. At first I thought, "Are you serious? Right in front of me?" So I looked over and asked her about it. She looked back at me and said, "What?" It made me feel incredibly insecure. I know she loves me, but she doesn't understand how hurt I was see…
Trans men lose legal bid to change gender on Hong Kong ID without undergoing full surgery
The Hong Kong Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday that transgender people in the city cannot change the gender on their identity cards without undergoing full sex reassignment surgery (SRS). Chief Judge of the High Court Jeremy Poon, Vice President Susan Kwan, and Justice of Appeal Aarif Barma rejected the appeal filed by Q and Henry Edward Tse, who are transgender. Q and Tse filed a challenge against a High Court judgement handed down in February 2019, which affirmed the government's policy that a transgender person can only change the sex on their identity card if they undergo full SRS. While…
125 employees of German Catholic Church come out as queer in joint initiative AP in Catholic Reporter
“The initiative is calling for all LGBTIQ who work for the church to join up, and appealing to bishops to give its manifesto public support. It assails the church’s “discrimination” against same-sex relationships and argues the church should make clear “that LGBTIQ+ people, whether living alone or in a relationship, are blessed by God.”AP in National Catholic Reporter
Ex-Hasid Comes Out Trans; France Bans Conversion Therapy; Pope Says Support Gay Kids; GLAAD Reacts To That Nonbinary Sex Scene; Trans Woman Denied Service in Atlanta Restaurant; Scream Queer
And when you click through to the Catholic Reporter check out a few other good reads:
Can a snowplow metaphor help white Catholics understand racial privilege?
“After prayer, reflection, dialogue with my editor and many conversations with trusted friends and colleagues, I decided to accept the invitation with the caveat that I would intentionally narrow my book’s audience so that I was speaking directly to women and men like me — white Catholics in the United States. …I was already self-aware enough to realize that a book about anti-Black racism written by a cisgender, white, male, ordained member of a religious order was not, in itself, necessarily a good idea.”