Elizabeth Warren’s response to a question posed at Thursday night’s Equality Town Hall is going viral.

Warren was asked what she’d say if an “old fashioned” supporter approached her and said “Senator, I’m old fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between a man and a woman.”

This Elizabeth Warren answer was quite a moment at CNN #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/ThpI7YSO8M October 11, 2019

Quipped Warren to roars of laughter and approval: “Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that, and I’m gonna say, then just marry one woman. … I’m cool with that. Assuming you can find one.”