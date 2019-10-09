Fatboy Slim Remixed Greta Thunberg’s UN Speech into ‘Right Here, Right Now’ and It’s Perfect — WATCH

Fatboy Slim has put a new twist on his 1998 classic “Right Here, Right Now”, mashing it up in his live show with the teen climate activist’s now iconic UN speech to world leaders on the environmental crisis.

It has been brought to my attention that @FatboySlim has mixed @GretaThunberg’s speech into “right here, right now” and it’s incredible pic.twitter.com/16ZoVCG1Y7 — Matthew (@TorbsTalks) October 6, 2019

The Guardian reports: “The mash-up opens with Thunberg’s voice, delivering her blistering speech to world leaders about the climate crisis over the synth melody. … The sample of Thunberg saying ‘right here, right now’ is used throughout the song. The mash-up originally appeared on social media in late September, after musician David Scott from The Kiffness made and shared it to images of ice bergs breaking up.”

Fatboy Slim’s original: