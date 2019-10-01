Gay HS Student Goes Viral After Being Crowned Homecoming Royalty in Gold Sequined Dress: WATCH

White Station High School in Memphis, Tennessee introduced a gender neutral Homecoming court this year, dropping the titles of King and Queen. But that didn’t stop 17-year-old Brandon Allen from dressing like the latter as he was crowned during a football game on Friday night.

We crowned our 2019 Homecoming Royalty tonight. Congrats to senior Brandon Allen! pic.twitter.com/TslNnCqRdc — White Station High (@SpartansWSHS) September 28, 2019

A photo tweeted by the high school went viral. See a video below.

NBC News reports: ‘Junior Emmett Campbell, 16, who shot the photo and identifies as transgender, told NBC News: “It was such an incredible thing to witness. It was a moment of acceptance and validation for the LGBT+ community from our entire school.”‘

Said the school’s principal in the Facebook comments: “Here’s the thing: it’s Brandon’s right to run for homecoming court under Title IX. It’s the students’ choice of who they want to support as homecoming royalty. I’m exceedingly proud to be the principal of our amazing school. You don’t have to agree but disrespectful comments will be deleted. WSHS loves and supports everyone regardless of who they are or what they believe. Thank you for the love and light from so many of you.”