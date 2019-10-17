Man Drops Lawsuit Claiming iPhone Made Him Gay

Image by Vitabello from Pixabay

A Russian man suing Apple for more than $15,000, claiming that an app he downloaded to his iPhone “manipulatively” drove him to homosexuality, causing him “moral suffering and harm to mental health,” has dropped his lawsuit.

The man, identified in the lawsuit as DE Razumilov, “no longer wants to continue with the case,” according to AFP, citing privacy fears.

AFP adds: “[Attorney] Gusnieva said Razumilov faced pressure online after ‘haters found his information’ and ‘Apple supporters began to write to him’. He decided not to go forward because he would have needed to attend forthcoming hearings.”

The Moscow Times reported: “The plaintiff, identified as D. Razumilov, alleges that he became ‘mired in same-sex relationships’ this summer after receiving 69 GayCoins on a cryptocurrency payment app he downloaded onto his iPhone in 2017.”

The sender of the cryptocurrency reportedly sent a message roughly translated as “don’t knock it till you try it.”

“I thought, indeed, how can I judge something without trying it? And decided to try same-sex relationships,” said the man in the ridiculous complaint, which was linked to and translated by the Times. “I can say after the passage of two months that I’m mired in intimacy with a member of my own sex and can’t get out. I have a steady boyfriend and I don’t know how to explain it to my parents. After receiving the aforementioned message, my life has changed for the worse and will never be normal again.”