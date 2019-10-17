Jonathan Van Ness, the New Face of Poo~Pourri, Shares Graphic Confession to De-Stigmatize ‘Poo Shame’ — WATCH

Forget Gay of Thrones. Gay of Porcelain Thrones is here. Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness has a new gig. He’s the new spokesperson for the toilet spray Poo~Pourri and shares a LOT in a new video talking about his desire to destigmatize pooping and get rid of “poo shame.”

Said Van Ness: “I love the idea of de-stigmatizing things that have shame attached to them. I’ve dealt with poo shame myself and this campaign was a fun way to instill confidence in others. People poop, and sometimes you feel weird about pooping, but you just gotta go!”

Taking the world of celebrity endorsements to a new level, Van Ness plays a toilet stall cheerleader in a series of new ads for the sh*t spritz solution.

Van Ness also shared his most embarrassing poo story in a graphic, behind-the-scenes interview.

Said Van Ness: “It was Sepulveda and Pico, and I was in a Kia Rio, at a red light, with nowhere to run. And it wasn’t a ‘shart’ or a ‘chancer,’ as my step-dad would have said. (A chancer is when you have to fart and so you take a chance but you’re not sure. And you fart…) This wasn’t a chancer — this was a 27-year-old having a full diarrhea BM that was brought on by a hot, seafood spinach salad with a kombucha and frozen yogurt. And then I got in the car and I … just gallons of sh*t. Gallons and gallons. But I didn’t even have time to spray the PooPourri on my car seat before I sh*t my pants in the car.”