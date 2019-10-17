Frank Ocean Launches PrEP+ Club Night in at Undisclosed NYC Location

Frank Ocean is hosting PrEP+, an exclusive club night in NYC tonight, October 17.

“PrEP+ is the first in a series of nights; an ongoing safe space made to bring people together and dance. PrEP+ will welcome globally celebrated DJs,” said Gayletter, which is co-hosting the party, on its Instagram page.

They continue: “The night is named PrEP+ as an homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) — which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDs for those who are not infected but are at high risk — had been invented in that era. Ticket links have been distributed and the venue will be announced to ticket-holders on the evening of the night. Club hours are 10pm-late.”

House rules:

No photos or videos are allowed

Consent is mandatory

Zero tolerance for racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism or any form or discrimination

The dance floor is for dancing