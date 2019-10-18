Former Defense Sec’y James Mattis Mocks Trump’s Bone Spurs, Says He’s Honored to be Called ‘the World’s Most Overrated General’ — WATCH

Speaking at the Al Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York, former Defense Secretary James Mattis mocked remarks Trump made this week calling him “the world’s most overrated general.” He also jabbed Trump for draft dodging.

“I’m not just an overrated general, I am the greatest—the world’s most—overrated,” said Mattis. “I’m honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me.”

Added Mattis: “You do have to admit that between me and Meryl, at least we’ve had some victories. Some of you were kind during the reception and asked if it bothered me to be rated this way based on what Donald Trump said. I said, ‘Of course not. I earned my spurs on the battlefield … Donald Trump earned his spurs in a letter from a doctor.'”