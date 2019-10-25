Megan Mullally to Miss Multiple Episodes of ‘Will & Grace’ Final Season Amid Feud with Debra Messing

Megan Mullally took a leave of absence from two episodes of the final season of Will & Grace amid a feud with co-star Debra Messing which prompted them to unfollow each other on social media.

TVLine reports: “The scuttlebutt started earlier this year when sharp-eyed fans noticed that Mullally and Messing stopped following each other on Instagram. And in subsequent Will & Grace-themed social media posts, the pair have rarely been pictured together. (It also appears that Mullally has stopped following her aforementioned onscreen sidekick, Sean Hayes.)”

EW reports ‘Mullally took a couple of weeks off from the show but has now been back for a few weeks. “Tensions were building for a while,” a source tells EW of what became a determining factor in deciding to end the series after its current season.’

The show’s final 18-episode season premiered on Thursday night.