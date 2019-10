In his latest session of rage-tweeting, Donald Trump made up another new word, “Rupublicans,” and naturally everyone thought of the most famous drag queen on the planet.

…..the call with the Ukrainian President was a totally appropriate one. As he said, “No Pressure.” This Impeachment nonsense is just a continuation of the Witch Hunt Hoax, which has been going on since before I even got elected. Rupublicans, go with Substance and close it out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2019

So apparently #DonaldJTreason cannot even spell his own party. The @GOP will forever been known to me as the "rupublicans".



And no, that's not a new political party started by @RuPaul … girl is much better, smarter, and classier than that. pic.twitter.com/0kH9gt0CGP — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) October 30, 2019

I saw that Rupublicans was trending. I thought RuPaul endorsed trump and this was my reaction… pic.twitter.com/z5CkGqmF5X — Livvy Wrisinger for President 2040 (@TheLiviaFiles) October 30, 2019

First, “Rupublicans”? Is that the RuPaul version of the GOP?



Second, Vindman testified that your “totally appropriate” phone call transcript was incomplete and has omissions. — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) October 30, 2019

It's so infair that Rupublicans is trending and it has nothing to do with RuPaul. — Leia Marie (LM) Gose🎃👻 (@LaPetiteWolfe) October 30, 2019

Rupublicans the party of RuPaul, finally they will know how to dress better. — Tina (@lostdogs20) October 30, 2019

Rupublicans – the little known but fabulous political followers of @RuPaul. https://t.co/dy0HTDmwa3 — The Xian Satirist (@TheXianSatirist) October 30, 2019

Rupublicans… is that the extremely small overlap between regular Republicans and huge RuPaul fans? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cbPvfJ5Od0 — Kilo Watt (@kwitterati) October 30, 2019

Rupublicans: the strange juxtaposition of RuPaul's Drag Race fans who still voted for Trump. https://t.co/p11mwytW8B — Jeff, Destroyer of Worlds (@Trollbreath42) October 30, 2019

Are Rupublicans people that support the party of @RuPaul? Because I can totally get on board with that. — Becka🎃 (@RNunyabeez) October 30, 2019

Rupublicans? Is that the party of @Rupaul heads up? If so, sign me up! — Laureen Nobles Davis (@Mean_Laureen) October 30, 2019

Um, I see 'Rupublicans' is trending after #DonaldTrump tweets his usual nonsense. Hey @RuPaul, are you leading the 'Rupublicans?' pic.twitter.com/aZ06gAtz0I — Janet Shan (@hinterlandg) October 30, 2019

When I saw Rupublicans trending, the first thing that came to mind was @RuPaul telling @realDonaldTrump "don't @ me!"



Sashay away, Donnie boy! — Mike Sarzo (Text VOTE to 954-954) (@mikesarzo) October 30, 2019

RUpublicans are a splinter group organized by the far right leader RUPaul. pic.twitter.com/3CtMha9DLa — Tim Fargo 🎃 (@tim_fargo) October 30, 2019

#rupublicans is trending meaning I can finally come out and support @rupaul like ive always dreamed of!!! pic.twitter.com/RcC8BVH4qt — Lindsey Graham's Pussy (@GrahamPussy) October 30, 2019

