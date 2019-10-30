Tucker Carlson and Dave Rubin Blame California Wildfires on ‘Woke’ Public Utilities Focused on Being Pro-LGBT and Racially Diverse: WATCH

Tucker Carlson and Dave Rubin blamed the California wildfires on public utilities like PG&E that fall prey to “woke” culture and focus on diversity in race and sexuality in hiring.

“PG&E strikes me as almost a metaphor for the destruction of the state,” said Carlson. “Here’s the utility which doesn’t really know anything about its own infrastructure but knows everything about the race of its employees. How did we get there?”

Said Rubin: “The problem right now is that everything, everything, from academia to public utilities to politics, everything that goes woke, that buys into this ridiculous progressive ideology that cares about what contractors are LGBT or how many black firemen we have or white this or Asian that, everything that goes that road eventually breaks down. It is not how freedom is supposed to operate. What is supposed to happen—imagine if your house was on fire. Would you care what the public utility or what the fire company, what contractor they brought in, what gender or sexuality or any of those things he or she was? It’s just absolutely ridiculous.”

Asked Carlson: “Who would care? Who would care about something like that?”

Rubin went on to blame the “preemptive blackouts” on not having enough “Libertarian or conservative-minded people to fight what the progressives are doing to the state.”

Good God. It takes particularly stupid, bigoted jerks to connect gender, sexuality & race to CA fires.



How can any sane person watch this non-sensical, homophobic, racist crap?



How can any responsible company advertise on a show spewing non-sensical, homophobic, racist crap? https://t.co/cFxw71DZfo — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 30, 2019

Dave Rubin and Tucker Carlson said that the California wildfires are happening because progressives believe there aren’t enough “black” and “gay” firemen.



You can’t make this up.pic.twitter.com/fcZa6CsvYZ — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 30, 2019