‘Lock Him Up!’ Trump Booed at World Series Game 5: WATCH

Donald and Melania Trump and a group of GOP lawmakers including his #1 fan were booed at World Series Game 5 in Washington D.C. on Sunday amid chants of “lock him up!”
The NYDN reports: ‘Fans booed when stadium loudspeakers announced the president’s visit and a stadium video screen displayed a picture of Trump and his entourage. They booed again when Ross warmed up before the fourth inning. “Lock him up!” people in the crowd yelled. Later in the game, two banners reading “Impeach Trump” were unfurled. And behind home plate, two men held up signs reading “Veterans For Impeachment” and a prompt to send a text message, both connected to a campaign by the veteran advocacy group Common Defense.’