Matt Gaetz Compares Himself to Spartans in Movie ‘300’ After Storming Impeachment Inquiry: ‘I Love the President So Much’ — WATCH

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was full of himself after leading a group of Republicans to storm a secure conference room and hold hostage the Trump impeachment inquiry on Thursday.

Said Gaetz to TMZ: “We were like the 300s, standing in the breach to try to stop the radical left from storming over our democracy.”

Asked if Trump told him to do it, Gaetz replied, “No, I haven’t chatted with the president about it, though I suspect he might have a view he might want to share after today. … I love the president so much I may never love another president.”

Meanwhile, Seth Meyers had some choice words about Gaetz’s spectacle on Late Night.

Said Meyers: “I haven’t seen a group of white guys so angry since they found out their tickets to Don Henley are obstructed view. Looks like a protest outside a pharmacy that ran out of Viagra. They shouldn’t be at the Capital; they should be standing at a counter at McDonald’s demanding to see the manager.”