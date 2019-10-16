Trump Attacks Democratic ‘Clowns’ Following Debate: ‘No Way’ That Any of Them ‘Could Possibly Become President’

Predictably, Individual 1 shot off several early morning rage tweets following Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate at which he was thoroughly blasted.

Tweeted Trump: “You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States. Now you see why they have no choice but to push a totally illegal & absurd Impeachment of one of the most successful Presidents! … 95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you! Just won two Congressional Seats in North Carolina, & a Governors runoff in Louisiana, which Republicans should now win! Because of Impeachment Fraud, we will easily take back the House, add in the Senate, & again win Pres! … Our record Economy would CRASH, just like in 1929, if any of those clowns became President!”

Trump also had more to say on the impeachment inquiry:

“What is happening to President Trump with Impeachment is a Constitutional Travesty.” @GrahamLedger The likes of which we have never seen before. It is Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi who should be impeached for fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019