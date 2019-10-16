Neil Patrick Harris Recovering from Surgery After Sea Urchin Accident

Neil Patrick Harris / Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris underwent surgery after jabbing his hand on a sea urchin while on vacation in Croatia, he announced on Instagram.

Wrote Harris: “Had surgery today. I tripped and hand planted onto a sea urchin almost two months ago while climbing rocky cliffs in Croatia. Most of the tiny spines I dug out myself, but two refused to leave and one got infected. Turns out it pierced through a tendon (see ultrasound video). Well, thanks to the surgical talents of Dr. Dan Polatsch and his team, I’m officially urchin free and on the mend. Only drawback – having to wear this massive hand elevating contraption for the foreseeable future (see third pic). All in all, though, I have to say: uni is still delicious.”

Get well soon, Neil!

It was also just announced that NPH is joining Matrix 4, co-starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen. The nature of Harris’s role has not been disclosed.

Deadline reports: “Lana Wachowski is directing and co-wrote the script with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Grant Hill who was an EP on The Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions is returning to produce.”