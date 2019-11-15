Celine Dion Celebrated the Release of Her Album ‘Courage’ at a NYC Drag Palace: WATCH

Celine Dion celebrated the release of her 12th English-language studio album Courage on Thursday night at NYC’s LIPS Drag Palace surrounded by fans and a line-up of drag queens. The album is her first since the death of her husband and manager Rene Angelil.

Said Celine: “I’m so excited, and I’m so honored that you’re here tonight. I want to thank you so very much for your support through the years. … I love you guys very, very much.”

Dion released the video for the title track “Courage” on Thursday.