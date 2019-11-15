Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Follies’ is Finally Coming to the Big Screen

Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-award winning 1971 Broadway musical Follies is finally coming to the big screen, in an adaptation by Dominic Cooke, who directed a revival of the show for London’s National Theatre in 2017. Heyday Films and BBC Films have secured the rights.

The National Theatre’s production of Follies.

Said Sondheim in a statement: “Over the years, there have been many attempts to bring Follies to the screen, but not until Dominic Cooke’s brilliant production at the National Theatre of Great Britain did it seem like it could be a real movie. I’m more than delighted, I’m thrilled, that it’s finally going to happen.”

Deadline reports: “Based on the book by James Goldman, and with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Follies first ran in 1971. It features the songs Broadway Baby, I’m Still Here and Losing My Mind. Set in a Broadway theater scheduled for demolition, the story follows a reunion of former performers in the crumbling building.”