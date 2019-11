Progressive advocacy group MoveOn tried to get an answer out of Rep. Don Young (R-AK) on Thursday about whether it’s okay for a president to pressure foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections. Instead of offering an answer, Young headbutted the camera.

Watch Republican Congressman @repdonyoung (R-AK) headbutt the camera when we asked him if it’s okay to ask foreign governments to interfere in our elections.



And no, he never answered the question. pic.twitter.com/FWgmkdzycG — MoveOn (@MoveOn) October 31, 2019