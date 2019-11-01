Henry Cavill is ‘The Witcher’ — TRAILER

Netflix has released the first full trailer for The Witcher, a fantasy series gunning to be the streaming service’s own Game of Thrones. The series is based on a popular series of novels and short stories by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski about a man who hunts down monsters. The stories have already been translated into a series of popular video games.

Henry Cavill stars with Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Emma Appleton and Adam Levy. The series debuts on December 20.

Said showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich at Comic Con earlier this year: “What’s great about The Witcher is that it’s so much more than a fantasy. Really it’s a story about a family. I would call it an addition to the books. We honor the books but we got to give the characters a little more breathing room.”