NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla tweeted the following photo from outside the impeachment hearings, adding: “Someone did ask me last night if there’s anything in DC that surprises me anymore.”

Just arrived for #ImpeachmentHearings



Someone did ask me last night if there’s anything in DC that surprises me anymore.



⁦@JohnBrabender⁩ pic.twitter.com/l1NriPOMNy — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) November 13, 2019

A drag queen just walked into the impeachment hearing. This is awesome already!#ImpeachTheMF November 13, 2019

This is @pissimyles, who is reporting on #ImpeachmentDay for @HappsNews. She’s a NJ/NY-based drag performer and wins for best hair. pic.twitter.com/Ujy56M3mjq — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) November 13, 2019

UPDATE: A reader tells Towleroad that the drag queen is Pissi Myles from New Jersey.

WATCH NOW: Trump Impeachment Hearings Day One: LIVE VIDEO