Alabama Printing Company Won’t Print LGBTQ-Inclusive University Publication, Citing ‘Christian’ Beliefs

Interstate Printing, a Mobile, Alabama-based printing company, is refusing to print Due South, a publication by the University of South Alabama, because of its LGBTQ-inclusive content.

AL.com reports: “Interstate Printing told the Editor-in-Chief of Due South Magazine Wednesday that the content of the magazine, which is about diversity and inclusion, did not align with the company’s religious values.

Boone said the company had quoted $5,000 for 3500 copies of the magazine. Interstate Printing has been printing Due South magazine since 2012, according to Boone.”

Said Interstate Printing to Due South’s editor in chief Sara Boone: “They emailed me back and said they would be exercising their right to decline printing this issue because it does not adhere to their Christian values and they hope to print with us in the future. It’s very ironic for me because this particular issue of Due South is a special topics issue on diversity and inclusion. And it’s the very first special topics issue that we have ever produced. For them to decline printing it because it’s so diverse and the content is incredibly ironic.”

The printing company told AL.com that “we are a Christian company that does not adhere to the content.”