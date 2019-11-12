Jake Borelli to Star in Gay Road Trip Rom-Com ‘The Thing About Harry’

Jake Borelli / Instagram

Grey’s Anatomy star Jake Borelli is set to star in The Thing About Harry, a Valentine’s Day-themed romantic comedy road trip movie directed by Peter Paige and co-starring newcome Niko Terho, and also starring Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, and Britt Baron.

Deadline reports: “Borelli will play Sam, a handsome, funny, neurotic, intelligent young gay man who combines a scathing wit with an overly idealistic worldview. Sam came out when he was still in high school, something that took a lot of courage in his small Missouri town, but was bullied constantly. Terho will portray Harry, an emotionally uncomplicated, promiscuous player who has always left a string of broken hearts in his wake. Under the surface, Harry actually yearns for love, family and stability, but the thought of commitment still terrifies him.”

TV Line adds: “Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown will co-star as Paul, a gay man who is both ‘exceedingly well put-together’ yet ‘overbearing and pretentious,’ while GLOW‘s Britt Baron will play Stasia, Sam’s edgy and opinionated best friend. Peter Paige (The Fosters) will direct the movie and appear as Sam’s warm-hearted roommate, Casey.”

Said executive producers Paige, Greg Gugliotta and F.J. Denny in a statement: “It’s been an honor to partner with Freeform in making great television with LGBTQ+ characters as leads. True equality can only be achieved when you see yourself reflected in the movies, music and stories that paint our culture. As young gay men in the 90s, whenever a rom-com opened, we would watch the leading lady fall in love, and imagine what it would be like if the boy was saying all those things to another boy. We’ve always wanted to make a movie — an unabashedly romantic comedy — that queer boys wouldn’t have to translate. It’s rewarding to take the genre to a new, all-inclusive level.”