Dolly Sits Down with Robin Roberts, ‘AHS 1984’ Wraps and More TV This Week

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a sort of ouroboros of meta snark, but if you’re into the hyper self-aware teen rom-com genre, this should be a high-energy, musical thrill. The series premieres on Disney+ Tuesday.

I don’t know about you, but I am LOVING this Dolly Parton media renaissance we’re living in. In addition to a fantastic podcast and an upcoming Netflix series, you can celebrate one of the greatest artists of all time with Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!, Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The tribute features a sit-down with Robin Roberts.

If you’re still following this season of American Horror Story, first off, maybe you should talk to someone? But, if you’re committed to seeing this trash fire through, 1984 wraps Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern on FX.

Look, I don’t “get” Harry Styles, but who am I to yuck someone else’s yum? Get your fill of the former One Direction heartthrob when he helms NBC’s Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest Saturday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

The new season of The Crown drops Sunday on Netflix, and we truly don’t deserve that much Olivia Colman. And Helena Bonham Carter? We aren’t worthy!

