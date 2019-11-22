John Bolton Returns to Twitter, Asks Followers to ‘Stay Tuned’ for ‘Backstory…’

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton amped up the drama on Friday morning, returning to Twitter after a two month absence, tweeting: “Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned……..”

Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned…….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come….. November 22, 2019

And while some might hope that would be an appearance in the impeachment inquiry, the Daily Beast reports he’s probably teasing a new book: “Bolton left the White House in September due to foreign-policy disagreements with Donald Trump, and is considered a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into the president. His lawyer, Charles Cooper, said this month that Bolton was “part of many relevant meetings and conversations” pertaining to the Ukraine impeachment inquiry, but will only appear before Congress if a judge orders him to do so. … However, it’s possible Bolton was referring to his upcoming book, rather than teasing an appearance at the inquiry.”