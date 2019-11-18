Meghan McCain Writes Pete Buttigieg Off as ‘Sparkly, Shiny Object,’ Likens Him to Herman Cain, Howard Dean: WATCH

The View co-hosts took up the topic of Pete Buttigieg after the gay South Bend mayor surged to the top of the Democratic field in a new CNN Iowa poll released over the weekend.

Said Joy Behar: “He’s a moderate. … People are excited about Buttigieg. He’s fresh, he’s new, he’s … gay. He’s a serviceman. He served in Afghanistan. Unless you are a homophobe, he’s married in a very traditional marriage, totally monogamous. That should appeal to the silent majority out there, whoever they are. Also he’s openly religious, which is also another positive in this country. Unless people are going to not vote for someone like him because he’s gay, I think he’s got a shot.”

Meghan McCain disagreed: “I’m not going to try to burst the bubble here. But, here’s always a sparkly, shiny object in primary politics. I can remember when Herman Cain was polling really high, Newt Gingrich at one point. There’s always a bright, shiny candidate. Howard Dean, and then infamously yelled, whatever. I don’t know if we would be talking about a candidate polling with 0% or 1% with white voters the way we’re talking about the candidate with 0% or 1% with black voters. He has a serious problem and blind spots with the African-American community.”

McCain then brought up the issues with the presentation of Buttigieg’s Douglass Plan that came up over the weekend. Sunny Hostin agreed that it was a problem: “How can you say people are endorsing you when they’re not?”