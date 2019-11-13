Sean Hannity and Lindsey Graham Blasted ‘Un-American, Rigged, Fraudulent, Show Trial’ Impeachment Hearings in Desperate FOX News Rants: WATCH

MAGAbots Sean Hannity and Lindsey Graham blasted the impeachment hearings on Tuesday night to State TV viewers on FOX News.

Said Hannity, leading off his telecast: “The circus is coming to town, and we are hours away from the corrupt, compromised, coward, and congenital liar Adam Schiff show on Capitol Hill. Brought to you by him and his fellow raging psychotic Democrats and their top allies in the media mob. First, though, this. This is important. Everything you’re going to see in the next two weeks is rigged. This is a phony show trial. There is zero due process, none. It is yet another fraudulent hoax, conspiracy theory. It is another witch hunt. It is wrought with rampant, I mean rampant, putrid hypocrisy. A repulsive double standard. By the way, it’s all bad for the country, but this is what your democratic socialist party has become, this is who they are, this is what defines them frankly perfectly.”

Later, Hannity was joined by Senator Graham .

Said Graham: “What’s happening in the House is basically un-American. No American, including Donald Trump, should be accused of misdeeds without confronting their accuser, which is the whistleblower, and no American should be denied the ability to tell their side of the story by calling witnesses to explain their defense. That’s being denied the President of United States.”

“So why am I not going to watch this hearing tomorrow?” Graham added. “Because I think it is a threat to the presidency. I don’t want to legitimize it. It’s un-American. It denies the basics of due process.”