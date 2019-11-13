Richard Madden and Brandon Flynn No Longer Living Together After ‘Huge’ Falling Out

Sad news for celeb romance speculators. Richard Madden and Brandon Flynn, who moved in together and were shipped by Twitter earlier this year after hopeful internet sleuths determined that there was no way they couldn’t be a couple, have reportedly stopped sharing the same house after a huge falling out.

The Sun reports: “Brandon has asked bosses at fashion house Versace not to invite Richard to a party the brand is throwing next month. Brandon, who has dated Sam Smith, will be the face of a new Versace collection next year and doesn’t want to see his former pal at any of his events for the company.”

A source told the publication that the two have “cut ties.”

The New York Times profiled Rocketman and Bodyguard star Madden in June, and, noting that “tabloid interest in his personal life has increased,” asked Madden if he and 13 Reasons Why actor Flynn, are an item:

‘Madden shrugged, unbothered by the question but in no hurry to answer it, either. “I just keep my personal life personal,” he said. “I’ve never talked about my relationships.” He’s working on a way to deter paparazzi interest in who he’s seen with: “I wear the same clothes days in a row, because if it looks like the same day, they can’t run the pictures,” he said. “There’s only so many photos you can have of me with a green juice walking down the street.”’

