Trump and Mark Burnett Considering New Reality Show: ‘The Apprentice: White House’ — REPORT

The Apprentice / NBC

Donald Trump and the creator of The Apprentice, Mark Burnett, have discussed producing a new version of the reality show shortly after Trump leaves office: The Apprentice: White House.

The Daily Beast reports: “According to three people with knowledge of the situation and another source close to Trump, Apprentice creator Mark Burnett and the president have sporadically kept in touch, mostly over the phone, since Trump won the election. The pair remain friends, these sources say, and have discussed reviving their creative partnership, pitching each other details on potential TV projects to be filmed after the Trump presidency. One of the ideas kicked around by Burnett and the president was shooting a new version of the Trump-branded Apprentice, tentatively titled ‘The Apprentice: White House,’ and to produce it shortly after the president leaves office. This time, however, the TV program would be explicitly politics-themed and take full advantage of Trump’s status as a former president of the United States and a newfound Republican kingmaker.”

A spokesman for Burnett denied to the Daily Beast that the president has had any discussions about doing any television shows together, though sources who spoke to the publication said that several discussions had occurred.