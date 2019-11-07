Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito Called on to Recuse Themselves from SCOTUS LGBTQ Rights Cases After Private Meeting, Photo with Hate Group Leader Brian Brown

The activist group Take Back The Court is calling on Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito to recuse themselves from LGBTQ rights cases currently under consideration by the U.S. Supreme Court after they were seen posing in a photograph tweeted by Brian Brown, the president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM) and the World Congress of Families, designated a hate group by the SPLC.

Newsweek reports: ‘The Supreme Court recently heard arguments in multiple cases that could have serious implications for LGBT employment rights. NOM has filed an amicus brief in at least one of the cases, urging the court to rule against LGBT rights. NOM advocates for what they claim is “traditional marriage,” and hope to take marriage rights away from same sex couples. The group’s president is Brian Brown, who boasted of a “great day at the US Supreme Court” when posting the contentious photo to his Twitter account on October 29. Brown is also the president of the World Congress of Families, which has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.’

We sent the following letter to Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanuagh and Samuel Alito after a photo surfaced of the justices posing with leaders of the National Organization for Marriage. Read it here: https://t.co/K9WPpY0e49 — Take Back the Court (@TakeBacktheCt) November 6, 2019

Writes Take Back The Court’s Aaron Belkin in the letter: “The credibility and impartiality of the current Supreme Court is in tatters. Posing for photographs with the president of an advocacy organization that has filed briefs in matters pending before the court makes a mockery of Chief Justice Roberts’ assertion that a judge’s role is to impartially call balls and strikes. If you refuse to recuse yourselves, this incident will further illustrate the urgent need for structural reform of the Supreme Court in order to restore a Court that understands its role is to protect individual rights and our democracy.”