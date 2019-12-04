AG Bill Barr Warns ‘Communities’ That Don’t Respect Police: ‘They Might Find Themselves Without the Protection They Need’ — WATCH

In a speech announcing the recipients of the Third Annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing, Attorney General Bill Barr warned certain “communities” that they could find themselves without protection if they don’t respect the men in blue.

Said Barr: “I think today, American people have to focus on something else, which is the sacrifice and the service that is given by our law enforcement officers. And they have to start showing, more than they do, the respect and support that law enforcement deserves ― and if communities don’t give that support and respect, they might find themselves without the police protection they need.”

The HuffPost reports: “The Justice Department did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for clarification on who specifically Barr was referring to when he mentioned ‘communities’ and what he meant by people finding themselves without police protection.”

American Bridge spokesperson Jeb Fain told HuffPost: “When it comes to communities of color, he sees justice and equal protection under the law as subject to conditions. Barr’s words are as revealing as they are disturbing ― flagrantly dismissive of the rights of Americans of color, disrespectful to countless law enforcement officers who work hard to serve their communities, and full of a continuing disregard for the rule of law.”